Place Your Bets on When the Polar Bear Population Disappears

If the world is going to hell in a handbasket, why not make some money in the process? That seems to be the thinking behind Irish bookmaker Paddy Power’s plan to take bets on the global polar bear population on December 31, 2011.

The bookmaker–Ireland’s largest–is also taking bets on the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center’s next report on global CO2 emissions.

The odds, according to Paddy Power:

Polar Bear estimate on 31 December 2011

20/1 Under 10,000

8/1 10,000 – 15,000

13/8 15,000 – 20,000

7/4 20,000 – 25,000

9/4 25,000 – 30,000

4/1 Over 30,000

Amount of World CO2 Emissions (2006 – 28.4 mil (in thousands of metric tons))