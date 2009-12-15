Place Your Bets on When the Polar Bear Population Disappears

If the world is going to hell in a handbasket, why not make some money in the process? That seems to be the thinking behind Irish bookmaker Paddy Power’s plan to take bets on the global polar bear population on December 31, 2011.
The bookmaker–Ireland’s largest–is also taking bets on the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center’s next report on global CO2 emissions.
The odds, according to Paddy Power:
Polar Bear estimate on 31 December 2011
20/1 Under 10,000
8/1 10,000 – 15,000
13/8 15,000 – 20,000
7/4 20,000 – 25,000
9/4 25,000 – 30,000
4/1 Over 30,000
Amount of World CO2 Emissions (2006 – 28.4 mil (in thousands of metric tons))
10/1 Under 20 Million
8/1 20,000,001 – 23,000,000
6/1 23,000,001 – 26,000,000
4/1 26,000,001 – 29,000,000
7/2 29,000,001 – 31,000,000
9/4 31,000,001 – 34,000,000
7/4 Over 34 Million
Is this a crude way to make money? Undoubtedly. But Paddy Power is, as always, just paying attention to the issues of the day. The controversial bookmaker is also taking bets everything from the potential for a future Sarah Palin presidency to whether Kraft will take over Cadbury by the end of the year. And at least in the case of the polar bear population over the next two years, there is little we can do besides stand aside and place our bets. So far, Paddy Power hasn’t received any bets in favor of the population increasing.
[Via UK Guardian]