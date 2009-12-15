VC Predictions for Cell Phones in 2010: Virtual Revenues and App Store Wars

Predictions about how industries will progress are two a penny, but when they come from Venture Capitalists rather than analysts, and concern the multi-billion dollar cell phone industry, they tend to land with a splash. Early-stage VC firm Lightspeed Venture Partners (LSVP) has just spun out four key ways it predicts that the mobile sector will develop in 2010–and we can’t fault the reasoning. Here they are, summarized.

Virtual Goods Make Real Cash

Virtual items sold for real cash is an accelerating phenomenon on the desktop–but its only emergent in the mobile apps world. LSVP is predicting that virtual goods will make a “profound impact on the mobile-app” start-up world. That’s because developers can sell apps to smartphone users for free, and then sell them virtual add-ins later for nominal fees–the app marketplace ecosystem makes it easy for the customer to hand over the cash. Futurist Mark Anderson made a similar prediction for 2010, saying that mobile apps and content will drive micropayments from a niche to a mainstream play

Smartphone Apps Sold Direct to Consumers

LSVP notes that despite the rocketing success of Apple’s App Store, no one else has made much of a dent in the smartphone app sales market. And Apple’s closed-minded approach to admitting apps into its store, hand-managing the apps through the process and selling them itself to its legion of tied-in consumers.

The prediction is that other app stores will begin to catch up with Apple’s lead, and eventually the business model may evolve away from a closed store-front system and into a direct-to-consumer model, copying Web-app world.