145-Foot Inflatable Dome to Rise in Nation’s Hot Air Capital, D.C.

Washington, D.C. isn’t exactly a hotbed of architectural experimentation. But that’s about to change: Diller Scofidio + Renfro is planning to build a giant, 145-foot inflatable add-on to the somber Hirschorn Museum. As The New York Times reports:

[The] inflatable meeting

hall that would swell out of the top of the internal courtyard of the

museum, which sits on the Mall midway between the White House and the

Capitol.

…the translucent fabric structure, which would be installed

twice a year, for May and October, and be packed away in storage the

rest of the time, would transform one of the most somber buildings on

the mall into a luminous pop landmark.

It could be the most uplifting work of civic architecture built in the capital since I. M. Pei completed his East Building of the National Gallery of Art more than 30 years ago…Mr. Koshalek’s vision would challenge that mentality by using

performing arts, film series and conferences to foster a wide-ranging

public debate on cultural values.

Could be amazing. Lately, DS+R has been a darling of big-time architecture, having completed New York’s Highline park, and Julliard/Lincoln Center revamp.

But this new project heralds a return to their scrappier, more experimental roots, best exemplified by their spectacular Blur Building, which was really a scaffold of misting devices that created a floating cloud atop a lake in Switzerland.

But DS+R isn’t pioneering inflatable architecture–though the Hirschorn project’s scale would be unprecedented, people have been experimenting with it for 40 years. Here’s eight examples drawn from our previous history of inflatable architecture.

In may, New York held a series of parties inside an inflatable structure created by Raumlabor: