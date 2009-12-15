Smart, Wireless Parking: A Trojan Horse for Making Better Cities

Streetline is starting to gain speed, thanks to a successful trial of their smart-parking system in San Francisco. Basically, it’s a network of parking sensors, which are keyed into a centralized system that monitors open parking spaces. Using a smartphone, you can then find out where the open parking-spaces are. GOOD, partnering with IBM, has just produced an excellent video explaining the system:







All of which sounds really excellent: How awesome would it be to never waste time looking for a space?

But step back, and it would seem to create a real dilemma: By making parking spaces easier to find, Streetline would seem to encourage more driving. Meanwhile, the last thing any urban planner wants to do is create more traffic. But nonetheless, as I’ve reported before, many urban planners are forcefully advocating smart-parking systems. What gives?

The secret is that smart parking is really a kind of Trojan horse for capping the build-out of more parking–and creating disincentives for driving.

With respect to the former, the idea is that you don’t have to build as much parking if you better utilize what parking you have. With respect to the latter, smart parking meters really offer a trade-off to consumers: We’ll give you easier, better parking. But at the same time, those street meters will be able to institute a palatable form of congestion pricing, whereby parking spaces are more expensive at peak times.