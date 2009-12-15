Find Opportunity in a Crisis

I was in New York this week, running a workshop on “leading innovation” for a group of executives, when someone pointed this question at me: do you need a crisis to convince people to change?

We have heard much chatter this year about the value of troubles – t he Obama team supposedly saying to “never waste a crisis , ” for example, or the reminder that the Chinese use the same character for crisis and opportunity – yet what I sense in every large corporation is a n undercurrent of continued dread.

Executives

are working long hours, feeling heightened stress, taking on expanding

responsibilities (read an interesting McKinsey survey on the topic

here: http://download.mckinseyquarterly.com/bonus/leaders_in_crisis.pdf ). In the last two months, I have worked

with 300 executives from various multinationals and, while the talk is

often of a better 2010, behind the bullishness I hear hope, behind the

analysis I hear fear, and behind concern for the company I hear worry about losing job s .

As

the shopping season speeds up, I thought it might be refreshing to hear

how a transformative retail concept sprung out of a near-fatal fall.

My colleague, Helmut Albrecht got a chance to interview Lowell “Bud” Paxson a few months ago about a crisis Bud navigated in the late 1980s. He shared his story. He was running an AM radio station in Clearwater, Florida. In 1977, one of his advertisers found himself

in a financial crunch and could not afford to pay for air time.

Instead, he offered Bud what seemed a desperate deal. He would pay for

the airtime in the currency he had: Rival can openers.

What

can a radio station do with a box of red can openers? Bud might have

simply sent them back and put his collections department on the

advertiser (as most creditors seem to be doing now). He could have

given them away as gifts to his other corporate customers. But instead,

he instructed one of his hosts to sell the can openers on the air.