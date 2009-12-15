Three End of the Year Tips for Entrepreneurs

Tip #1 – Assess every expense. Have you called all of

your vendors and asked for a discount, better terms, or better

pricing? Have you called the competition of your vendors to get new

quotes to compare to what you are paying now? Now is the time to

switch vendors and lower your monthly expenses. It does take time to

call everyone and make the changes, but your bottom line will

appreciate it in 2010.

Tip #2 – End of the year Blow Out Sale.

Put together a special promotion around “the end of the year “or

“beginning of the year.” Consumers anticipate getting great deals at

the end of the year and look for the opportunity to spend money when

they feel it’s worth it. If you provide enough value in your offer

people will buy. I even heard of a retail store that had a huge

inventory of a specific product that wasn’t selling. Although they

wanted to lower the price to clear it out for something new, they found

their pricing was already too low and any discount would result in a

loss or just break even. Instead, they decided to raise the price of

the product by 30% and provide a 25% discount. The product sold out in

just 5 days.

Tip #3 – Cash is king.

Keep as much cash on hand as possible. You never know when unplanned

and unavoidable expenses will come up, especially during the holiday

season. An increased need for inventory because sales are better than

expected, the need to reward staff for a job well done, or to purchase

a gift for your top clients are all situations where having cash on

hand is important. Although a solid credit line that you can access

any time is great, it is something you should keep more for emergencies

and not for everyday situations.

David Gass

Founder, Business Credit Services, Inc. &

Earn.com Expert Advisor