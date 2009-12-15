Tech Trend: Smarter Computing

In the past, computers have retrieved information based on individual queries. What if all of those queries and browsing history were compiled to create a user profile? Based on that user profile, imagine a search engine anticipating your next move — creating the most convenient, relevant user experience. We will also discuss how GPS technology and search engines are combining to bring additional relevancy to your search.

Elements

Adaptive – It’s not enough to just retrieve information; it needs to be exactly what we want. Imagine a search engine that selects web sites based on those you already enjoy. Therefore you won’t need to look passed the top 3 to find what you’re looking for. This function is possible through adaptive algorithms that change to suit the individual user.

Geographic — GPS has sparked a new revolution in mobile technology. Formerly reserved for the military, GPS has hit the consumer market in a very big way. It started with devices to help you find directions as you drive, but with the advancement of smart phone technology there has been an explosion of new application for GPS. This technology can connect us to our surroundings in ways we never imagined possible.

Examples

Google Magic — The “Sort by Magic” in Google Reader feature suggests blog posts based on your Reader browsing history and feeds. Blending “Sort by Magic” with the “Popular” function, relevant, interesting and highly targeted information is brought to the end-user.

Mozilla Raindrop — The inbox is very democratic — in that every e-mail carries the same weight. Your Jet Blue coupon is just as important as an e-mail from your mother. Mozilla Raindrop fixes this problem through a hierarchical rating system that prioritizes your incoming mail so important…

