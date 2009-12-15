Bi-curious? Going Mac for the Holidays

My elusive quest for a useful operating system ended simply and sweetly 2 weeks ago when the Internet stork dropped a newborn baby MacBook on my doorstep. What follows is a list of reasons why I made the big switch. Now, I don’t mean to sound like this was a casual decision. For those of us who work +10 hours on a computer daily, choosing an operating system is akin to a down-payment on a house or getting married . Here’s why it was worth it:

1). My computer just works: No system crashes; no bugs, glitches, or nagging system requirements. Installing a device is, for once, less difficult than solving a Rubix Cube. I find myself blissfully productive.

2). The hardware is sweet: In addition to blazing fast speed and a great battery, I’m in love with the new track pad. Finger swipes makes surfing the Internet and juggling multiple applications relatively efficient. And, I suspect the trip-free power cord will save me the trouble of one-day having a charger that only works at unusual angles.

3). Virus and malware resistant: I was diligent in safeguarding my PC from performance-robbing viruses and malware, and they’d still slip through. Worse, all the real-time monitoring software necessary to keep your machine clean slows down even computers with the fastest hardware. With Mac, I just don’t have to worry about either of these digital scourges.

Rebuttal to common objections