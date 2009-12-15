advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bi-curious? Going Mac for the Holidays

My elusive quest for an operating system ended with Apple

By Gregory Ferenstein2 minute Read

My elusive quest for a useful operating system ended simply and sweetly 2 weeks ago when the Internet stork dropped a newborn baby MacBook on my doorstep. What follows is a list of reasons why I made the big switch. Now, I don’t mean to sound like this was a casual decision. For those of us who work +10 hours on a computer daily, choosing an operating system is akin to a down-payment on a house or getting married. Here’s why it was worth it:

advertisement
advertisement

1). My computer just works: No system crashes; no bugs, glitches, or nagging system requirements. Installing a device is, for once, less difficult than solving a Rubix Cube. I find myself blissfully productive.

2). The hardware is sweet: In addition to blazing fast speed and a great battery, I’m in love with the new track pad. Finger swipes makes surfing the Internet and juggling multiple applications relatively efficient. And, I suspect the trip-free power cord will save me the trouble of one-day having a charger that only works at unusual angles.

3). Virus and malware resistant: I was diligent in safeguarding my PC from performance-robbing viruses and malware, and they’d still slip through. Worse, all the real-time monitoring software necessary to keep your machine clean slows down even computers with the fastest hardware. With Mac, I just don’t have to worry about either of these digital scourges.

 

Rebuttal to common objections

 

advertisement

1). Switching to a Mac is too difficult: Mac meets my litmus test for user-friendliness – I’d recommend it for my parents. For anyone with at least intermediate computer skills, Mac OS is a no-brainer.

2). Macs are incompatible with many programs: 90% of my needs are met by widely-used software programs, available on both PC on Mac. However, I still need Windows for some programs, like PowerPoint, which isn’t quite the same on Mac.  Fortunately, Mac has an impressively simple dual-boot software program called Bootcamp that allows me to switch between both systems seamlessly. 

3). Macs are Expensive: I got my Mac for $850, after shipping, tax, and rebate. Many PCs will claim to come in cheaper, but after necessary upgrades, they’ll be as expensive or more. Here’s a great price comparison website. The Macbook Pro is a tad pricey, but the standard Macbook is actually a better deal for most people.

Now, I know my transition to Apple may disappoint those of you who celebrated with me as I triumphantly embraced open-source last summer. Alas, Ubuntu is still too complicated for prime-time. At one point, while trying to unsuccessfully install DVD drivers in Ubuntu, I inadvertently deleted my ability to control volume. Until Linux ups its usability factor, I’ll be an Apple fan boy.

Gregory Ferenstein

Follow Me on Twitter

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

I am a writer and an educator. As a writer, I investigate how technology is shaping education, politics, Generation Y, social good, and the media industry

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life