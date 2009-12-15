Bi-curious? Going Mac for the Holidays

My elusive quest for a useful operating system ended simply and sweetly 2 weeks ago when the Internet stork dropped a newborn baby MacBook on my doorstep. What follows is a list of reasons why I made the big switch. Now, I don’t mean to sound like this was a casual decision. For those of us who work +10 hours on a computer daily, choosing an operating system is akin to a down-payment on a house or getting married. Here’s why it was worth it:
1). My computer just works: No system crashes; no bugs, glitches, or nagging system requirements. Installing a device is, for once, less difficult than solving a Rubix Cube. I find myself blissfully productive.
2). The hardware is sweet: In addition to blazing fast speed and a great battery, I’m in love with the new track pad. Finger swipes makes surfing the Internet and juggling multiple applications relatively efficient. And, I suspect the trip-free power cord will save me the trouble of one-day having a charger that only works at unusual angles.
3). Virus and malware resistant: I was diligent in safeguarding my PC from performance-robbing viruses and malware, and they’d still slip through. Worse, all the real-time monitoring software necessary to keep your machine clean slows down even computers with the fastest hardware. With Mac, I just don’t have to worry about either of these digital scourges.
Rebuttal to common objections
1). Switching to a Mac is too difficult: Mac meets my litmus test for user-friendliness – I’d recommend it for my parents. For anyone with at least intermediate computer skills, Mac OS is a no-brainer.
2). Macs are incompatible with many programs: 90% of my needs are met by widely-used software programs, available on both PC on Mac. However, I still need Windows for some programs, like PowerPoint, which isn’t quite the same on Mac. Fortunately, Mac has an impressively simple dual-boot software program called Bootcamp that allows me to switch between both systems seamlessly.
3). Macs are Expensive: I got my Mac for $850, after shipping, tax, and rebate. Many PCs will claim to come in cheaper, but after necessary upgrades, they’ll be as expensive or more. Here’s a great price comparison website. The Macbook Pro is a tad pricey, but the standard Macbook is actually a better deal for most people.
Now, I know my transition to Apple may disappoint those of you who celebrated with me as I triumphantly embraced open-source last summer. Alas, Ubuntu is still too complicated for prime-time. At one point, while trying to unsuccessfully install DVD drivers in Ubuntu, I inadvertently deleted my ability to control volume. Until Linux ups its usability factor, I’ll be an Apple fan boy.
Gregory Ferenstein