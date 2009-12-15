How Playing Jazz Influences My Consulting

So, what does my playing jazz have to do with consulting?

When you play a jazz tune, the tune itself provides the framework or essential structure within which you live for the duration of that tune. A tune is played in a certain key, with specific chord progressions, etc. The tune sets the context; it is the target that you have to stay within the entire time you are playing it.

As jazz musicians, we play the tune, several of us take improvisational solos within the context of the tune, and we conclude by replaying the original tune in its fully-recognizable form—bringing it home as we say. The start and ending are completely predictable; it’s the middle that holds the mystery.

In many respects, consulting is a lot like playing jazz. You know what the outcomes are that you are intending to produce. What you don’t know is all the twists and turns that project will take in the middle as you seek to create the outcome(s). But, just as in music, you know what the ending has to look like to successfully conclude the effort.

Here is a story about an improvisation I made with a client in mid-Michigan back during the year 2000.

Powell Fab is a capital equipment manufacturer located in St. Louis, Michigan, a town of about 4500 people. The company employed 43 people at the time. The culture in mid-Michigan could not have been more different from what I was used to in Silicon Valley. The majority of the team members were not very keen about me being there to implement changes to the way this 35-year old company had done business. Here’s a bit about the situation I faced:

I was helping the company implement a small ERP system that the president had invested in but had not been integrated with any of the core business processes.

There was an open stock room accessible by everyone.

The president rejected the idea of installing a cage around the stock room to secure the inventory.

The inventory records accuracy was deplorable.

The challenge I faced was getting the employees to: