Shantou University Using Open Source and Apple Technologies to Team with West

China’s proving more and more that it’s ready to shed its isolationist skin and embrace technology and partnerships with Western education institutions. They are doing it with corporate team-ups with big players like Apple, and by inventing their own open source courseware to facilitate e-learning and global exchanges of ideas.

Nestled in Southern China is a unique school that is implementing new tech and course content to reach out to education partners world-wide, but particularly the Western education institutions that are known for tech innovation and high standards of education.

Shantou University and its Cheung Kong Journalism and Communications school in southern China have been working since 2008 to launch the Chinese version of the Apple Accredited Training Center for Education. It is now the largest of its kind developed by Apple, training 160 students a year in design software that they will use in media production jobs.

The project is in beta testing now, but the Center’s CTO, Jeremiah Foo, tells me that with the new equipment, Shantou has become the largest training center in Southern China, and that it trains more students than on any other individual ACCTe platform run by the Cupertino company.

“The number of students for certification will grow,” says Foo. “We will scale this university-wide first, then we will see how we can take the system elsewhere.”

Foo is working with Cheung Kong director Ying Chan, her faculty, and technologists in Asia to build a completely open source online campus, called iCampus 2.0.