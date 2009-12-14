Official Rules: Solve These Typographic Riddles!

1.Introduction: Mansueto Ventures LLC is offering the Barnes & Noble Nook e-Reader (”Sweepstakes”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Sweepstakes may only be entered in or from the 50 United States and the

District of Columbia and entries originating from any other

jurisdiction are not eligible for entry. This Sweepstakes is governed

exclusively by the laws of the United States. You are not authorized to

participate in the Sweepstakes if you are not located within the 50

United States or the District of Columbia.

2.Eligibility: Entrant must be a legal a resident of

the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who is 18 or

older as of December 14, 2009. Employees of Sponsor and its affiliates,

advertising and promotion agencies and their family/household members

(defined as parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents) are not

eligible to enter. Void outside the fifty United States and the

District of Columbia, and where prohibited, taxed, or restricted by

law. All federal, state and/or local rules and regulations apply.

3.Start/End Dates: Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 p.m.

EST on Monday, December 14, 2009 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EST on

Friday, December 18, 2009.

4.How to Enter: Decipher the conundrums (they’re common phrases) and you can be

eligible to win a Nook e-reader from Barnes & Noble. To enter for a chance

of winning, email your answers to gimme(at)fastcompany.com with the

subject line: Solved Those Typographic Riddles! (please note that only emails with

the correct subject line will be eligible to win). The winner will be

chosen randomly from the people with correct answers. Only one entry

per IP address. More than one entry from any person or e-mail address

will void all entries from that person or e-mail address. Entrants must

have a valid email address. No automated entry devices and/or programs

permitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible,

stolen, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, misdirected, technically

corrupted or garbled entries, which will be disqualified, or for

problems of any kind whether mechanical, human or electronic. Proof of

submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor.

5.Drawing: Winner will be selected on or about

December 21, 2009 in a random drawing from all correct and eligible

entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding in all

matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the

number of eligible entries received. Potential winner(s) will be

notified by e-mail on or about Tuesday, December 22, 2009. Each entrant

selected as a potential winner must comply with all terms and

conditions set forth in these Official Rules, and winning is contingent

upon fulfilling all such requirements.

6.Prize: Winner will receive one Nook e-Reader from Barnes & Noble (note this prize will not be shipped until January or later depending on the earliest receipt of product).

Sponsors make no warranties with regard to the prizes. Prizes are not

transferable. No substitutions of prize allowed by winner(s), but

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater

value due to prize unavailability. Prize is not redeemable by winner(s)

for cash value. All taxes, fees and surcharges on prizes are the sole

responsibility of winner.