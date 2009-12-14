Crunchy Zoo Aviary Looks Like a Geodesic Hackysack

With Dubai on the ropes, how will we ever whet our appetites for architectural absurdity? One possibility: South Korea. Bouyed by a rising economy, the insanity is flowing thick, including this wacky observatory; this beautiful clothing shop; and this floating building. And now, we can add one eye-popping zoo to the mix.

JDS Architects created the plan for a zoo on the remote South Korean island of Dochodo. The idea was to create a fully self-sustaining network of buildings, which would each provide the energy they need. Like an eco-system, “symbiotically feeding one another.” Or something.

The animals would get the run of the land (almost like they have now), with valleys dedicated to animal displays, and a mountain peaks reserved for nature preserves. Meanwhile, the energy sources and buildings would be lofted 66 feet off the ground, in a “green belt” which would be topped by solar panels, and would support a tram system for ogling the wildlife.

But the big, attention grabber of the whole thing is the aviary (pictured above), which looks like a 20-sided die. Or, if you’re less of a D&D-loving geeky geek and more of a design geek, like a hacky sack designed by Buckminster Fuller. Here it is from the inside: