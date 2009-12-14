Today’s Vision of Tomorrow: iPhones Accepting Credit Cards

Last week we wrote about Twitter creator Jack Dorsey’s credit card-reading gizmo Square for the iPhone. It looks like it’s just the beginning, though: In the future you’re pretty likely to be paying for stuff at an iPhone cash register. And maybe with the iPhone itself.

VeriFone’s iPhone Peripheral Reads Cards Too…

VeriFone’s already a big name in point-of-sale (POS) electronics, having been in the game since 1981, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the company’s seen the benefits of leveraging the iPhone as a component in its systems. After all, the convenience and power of the iPhone’s processor, easy user interface and wireless and 3G connectivity is exactly what attracted Jack Dorsey to Square.

Last week the company revealed its PAYware Mobile system, and it does pretty much what you think it does: It’s a plug-in iPhone peripheral that includes a card reader and some encrypting hardware to add in some extra security, combined with a dedicated app that does all the data handshaking with VeriFone’s remote security/banking network gateway.

The hardware’s a little chunkier and more resilient than Square, wrapping around the iPhone and connecting to the app thanks to the improved peripheral handshaking in iPhone’s firmware 3.0. Plus it actually encrypts the data received from a buyer’s card stripe before sending it to the iPhone–meaning there’s a hardware-encoded layer of security that should prevent malicious coders from intercepting and misusing the data with a hacked iPhone app. The advantages for VeriFone are obvious: The hardware requires no charger base/battery/screen or wireless tech of its own, and can thus be made more cheaply. That’s a direct saving which the company can pass on to potentially new subscribers to its POS system–which it clearly hopes to attract in numbers, since the intention is to make “PAYware Mobile available wherever mobile phone accessories are sold.”

…And So Does Apple’s