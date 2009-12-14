Architecture and Design’s New Hot Spots: Hong Kong and Shenzhen

If some of architecture and design’s biggest names seemed conspicuously absent from this month’s Art Basel Miami Beach–that annual, must-attend conclave for the glitzy-arty set–it was because they were halfway around the world in the adjacent Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Why, you ask? Technically speaking, the occasion was Hong Kong’s Business of Design Week and the dual openings of the Shenzhen and Hong Kong (or Hong Kong and Shenzhen, depending who you ask) Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture. But the short answer is, duh–if you haven’t heard, China is where the money is. (Well, not always, but more on that later.)

Indeed, at various points in the festivities, an all-star roster–from Jean Nouvel, Shigeru Ban, and Patrick Jouin to Steven Holl, Toyo Ito, and Ben van Berkel–swung by in a further sign that nowadays, opportunity means going East.

Shenzhen opened its biennale with an over-the-top ceremony booming with a full-blown orchestra beneath the hyper-gargantuan, 680,000-square-foot roof of Civic Square. One of the country’s first Special Economic Zones, Shenzhen is the ultimate parable of turbo-charged, post-economic reform China–a small fishing village turned metropolis of 10 million-plus people. In just 30 years. With China’s unprecedented, exhilarating and, yes, sometimes terrifying urbanization as a backdrop, chief Shenzhen curator Ou Ning emphasized the theme “City Mobilization” while taking over the square and other sites with dozens of public-friendly indoor and outdoor installations. Think Studio Pei-Zhu’s bamboo beach pavilion, WORKac’s fishtank-as-bar proposal and a billboard-turned-swingset by Bureau des Mésarchitectures. Visible a stone’s throw away was the rising Shenzhen Stock Exchange, a monolithic super-building designed by Rem Koolhaas that’s well under construction.

For now, let’s leave aside things like human rights, an independent judiciary, business transparency and so on. One got the sense that if Hong Kong is the pragmatic older sister, sitting in a continuing education class while plotting her next move using flow charts, then Shenzhen is the wild child–perhaps not as wise or worldly, but out there and getting things done. (And hopefully, she’ll learn from her mistakes.)