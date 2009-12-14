What a Bikesharing Program Should Look Like

Amidst all the hubbub surrounding the Copenhagen climate summit, the city has announced the winning schemes in a contest to reimagine its famous bike-sharing program. Two concepts took first place out of 127 entries from five continents: OPEN, designed by Michael Koucky at LOTS and Green Idea Factory

of Berlin; and MyLoop, by Thomas Coulbeaut.

The OPEN concept attempts to solve the two biggest problems of bike-sharing programs: bike availability and bike security. Users would have to first register a credit card to get access to the bikes. Then, they’d be issued an RFID card which unlocks a bike. The bike itself is loaded with location-aware GSM chips, which in turn broadcast the location and rental status of a bike back to a central management system. [eds. note: Zipcar for bikes!] The electronics would be powered by a small hub generator.

That central management system then handles all the billing, based on when you checked the bike out and checked it back in. It would also allow you to text the system to find a bike near you; when it locates one, it would make it’s blinkers turn off and on, so you could easily find it: