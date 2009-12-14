The Googlephone’s Biggest Limitation: Price?

Boom! The news is out: People are certain the Googlephone has been pseudo-revealed, and will be on-sale in January. Many commenters are going gaga over the idea. But as details emerge, I’m worried about one huge thing: Price.

When real data began to bubble up about the Googlephone about a month ago, I was actually quite excited: The idea that Google was taking its very hands-on experience in crafting the PR-darling Motorola Droid phone to the next level with its own highly-polished effort was a really promising one. If Google played it right, moving past the company’s own terrible design habits, and crafting a high-quality Android phone that out-performed existing units because of a synergistic marriage of software and hardware, it’d be a great device.

Things are different now. We have FCC registrations, indicating it really is on its way. We have photos of the beast, photos taken with the beast, and news that Google’s given units to Google staff all around the world. And we’re beginning to know some technical data.

As you might’ve expected, it’s being built by HTC–not a surprise, given the big Google-HTC collaboration on the first Googlephone, the T-Mobile G1. Many are saying there are strong links with the much-admired HD2. We know from the FCC data it’s got quad-band GSM in there, making it suitable for the global market, and T-Mobile (and possibly AT&T) compatibility in the U.S. Elsewhere in its guts things get more amazing: It’ll apparently be powered by a Snapdragon CPU, making it a damn fast mobile computer. It’s got a 5-megapixel camera (which is definitely not “freakishly large” as TechCrunch had rumored). And it’s got an OLED screen. Finally, it’s going to be sold unlocked, and via Google itself, not through particular carriers.

And right there is the potential bust to the promising boom of the Googlephone. Because with a Snapdragon chip aboard and a large OLED gleaming away on its face, this phone is not going to be cheap. Not a jot. The iPhone costs somewhere north of $500, but you don’t see that in the U.S. because of the carrier-subsidy system you guys rely on (here in Europe, where you can buy pay-as-you-go iPhones, the real unit price is very much exposed to us.) Waving aside any discussion of the fabled Apple Tax, the iPhone is expensive. And it doesn’t even have particularly whizzy components inside. The Googlephone is likely to sell for more.

Which is why the Googlephone may stumble. If Google’s selling it unlocked, then there’s no carrier subsidy to lower its consumer-facing price, and Google’s not going to have much incentive to sell it on a not-for-profit basis, especially considering it’ll torpedo sales of other Android phones made by the company’s existing partners (which is another business process issue all of its own.) So it’ll be pretty expensive, like some of Nokia’s high-end smartphone efforts have been…and they didn’t really sell well either. Plus, once you’ve bought the phone, how are you going to connect it up? You’re going to have to buy a contract SIM card from one carrier or another–one that includes a large monthly data allocation if you’re to get the most out of owning it–and that’s going to cost pretty much the same (or more) as if you’d bought a phone via AT&T or T-Mobile themselves. The game-changing capabilities of the Gphone begin to look a bit limited don’t they?