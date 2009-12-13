advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Convergence

Editors around the country have had the perplexing problem of choosing which page of their newspapers to run the Tiger Woods story. Sports? Business? Main news? Lifestyle? The gossip column? All of the above? Tiger—and the sad story surrounding him—is the object of convergence. He is relevant as a sports icon, a celebrity, and a brand endorsement machine. This same trend toward convergence is also seen in as unlikely a persona as Ashton Kutcher. An actor of minimal accomplishments, but with 4,000,000+ Twitter followers, he recently made the cover of Fast Company magazine.

By david heitman2 minute Read

Editors around the country have had the perplexing problem of choosing which page of their newspapers to run the Tiger Woods story. Sports? Business? Main news? Lifestyle? The gossip column? All of the above?

advertisement
advertisement

Tiger—and the sad story surrounding him—is the object of convergence. He is relevant as a sports icon, a celebrity, and a brand endorsement machine. This same trend toward convergence is also seen in as unlikely a persona as Ashton Kutcher. An actor of minimal accomplishments, but with 4,000,000+ Twitter followers, he recently made the cover of Fast Company magazine. The cover story describes his savvy ambitions for digital conquest through a convergence of Hollywood movie production, a traditional ad agency, social media, and consumer product sponsorship.

“The program,” says the article, “is a collaboration between Katalyst (Kutcher’s production company); Slide, a Web company founded by Max Levchin of PayPal fame; advertising titan Publicis Groupe; and Nestlé, which owns Hot Pockets. It has been a huge hit, with millions of reposts of the videos on Facebook, each one reaching an average of 65 friends.”

This is viral marketing for Hot Pockets—yes, those crusty, over-processed, handheld, food-like pouches as seen on TV. This is viral marketing supersized by Kutcher’s star power and social media engineering at its best.

Tiger’s and Kutcher’s story point to the much larger convergence of the three great centers of power in America: Hollywood, Silicon Valley, Wall Street and Madison Avenue. This grand convergence is made tangible in the ever blurring lines of the computer-phone-television-radio.

Another version of convergence is taking place in Comcast’s takeover of NBC—the convergence of the means of distribution and the means of content production. You gotta have something to watch on your converged TV-phone-computer-camera-food processor, right?

The ultimate implications of convergence for marketers aren’t entirely clear, but some guidelines are emerging:

advertisement

1) Think cross-platform with all new marketing initiatives. Before you kick off a campaign or launch, think carefully about whether an iPhone app, social media, billboards, or crop circles are your best media. The combinations are endless.

2)Don’t wait too long to sail the seas of convergence. You won’t get a new multi-platform marketing initiative right the first time, especially with all the new emerging technologies. But better to learn by doing on some lower risk efforts, that wait for the perfect timing and knowledge that never come.

3)Creativity rules. Creativity of concept and expression are the only real guarantee of getting traction and differentiation.

Gotta go…my Hot Pocket’s almost done warming in the microwave.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

David's award-winning creative direction has been recognized in both consumer and B2B marketing contexts, specifically in the development of various creative themes, advertising campaigns, art direction, headlines and taglines for the agency's clients. With degrees in history and theology, he leverages a wealth of fascinating ideas, translating them into unique marketing directions. As brand strategist, David assists the agency's clients in building a compelling, systematic brand architecture, that enables them to increase their influence within their respective industries, while building long-term equity in their organizations. David has directed numerous video and multimedia productions for clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, travel and tourism, consumer/retail and non-profit organizations. David oversees the agency's public relations and social media services, helping clients develop influential media relationships and also launch and maintain multiple, integrated social media platforms. Media strategy is also his responsibility when clients need to make wise, cost-effective advertising investments with measurable returns on investment in radio, television, web, print and out of home media. For nearly twenty years, David has served a wide variety of organizations as a speaker and consultant on topics including creativity theory, branding, business ethics and media literacy

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life