A Day of Two Halves at Copenhagen

It’s been a day of significant contrasts at Copenhagen as the end of the first week of COP15 draws to a close.

The day started with a clear challenge at the Climate Summit “Business Day” from Yvo de Boer, the UN’s chief climate czar, that business was not making itself relevant or visible to negotiators. He claimed businesses were either lost in the details (heat pump standards) or asking for meaningless, generic measures (green growth). Worse still, according one participant, business is perceived by negotiators as attempting to limit carbon reduction efforts in its own short-term, self-interest.

Probably all a little too simplistic.

What most of my clients want is clear policy and regulation to create a level playing field so they can get on with the business of competing. But there are certainly some notes here that struck a chord.

This contrasted starkly with a rousing final session Friday evening at the stately Old Stock Exchange building in Central Copenhagen on the role the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector can play in enabling other industries to reduce their emissions through “SMART” technologies. Sponsored by a host of big names and excellent speakers from the industry, including Rob Bernard, Chief Environmental Strategist at Microsoft, and Laura Ipsen, Cisco’s SMART Grid lead, there was some good content and a sign of more to come as ICT is applied liberally to Energy and Carbon Technology (ECT).