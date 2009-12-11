Today’s Vision of Tomorrow: Web 3.0 in 3-D

If Web 1.0 was all about companies selling stuff to you, and Web 2.0 is about information sharing and user-participation, then what’s Web 3.0 going to be? It might be a whole new angle on browsing, for one: In three dimensions.

You’re probably reading this Web page on a flat screen. The text and graphics of the site are pretty much like a digital magazine with linear flowing text that shapes around embedded photos and flat-rendered imagery distributed around the page. And just about any page you surf off to elsewhere on the Web will have pretty much the same format. Yet when the work day is over and you boot up World of Warcraft (or pretty much any modern game) you immerse yourself in a rich graphical environment that is more visual than text-based, and has representative 3-D image rendering. Why isn’t the Web experience a bit more like this? Well, it might be one day soon.

OpenGL’s 3-D Web Standards

The Khronos Group, a body that oversees the OpenGL code standard that powers many a 3-D graphics game you’ll have seen, has just put the final period on the end of a draft standard called WebGL. That may sound terrifically unexciting to you, but it’s really not.

That’s because of two main things: Graphics card power and Web programming. The power that graphics cards can demonstrate has always been increasing, and nowadays there’s something like a frenzied battle between rival makers to put out bigger, faster, more number-crunchy cards that in some cases outperform the CPU of the computer they’re mounted in. The upshot is that elegant, powerful 3-D imagery more ubiquitous than ever. Except in Web pages.

Which is where the WebGL comes in. The Net thrives on a number of coding standards, like HTML, that make sure it works for nearly everyone no matter what computer they’re using or which browser (even crappy Internet Explorer). Until now there’s been no broad standard for embedding three-dimensional content in Web pages, and graphics cards have only recently become capable enough to support the idea anyway. Hence WebGL’s perfect timing. When it’s finalized you can expect to wave goodbye to flat imagery on Web pages, and that’s going to lead to a design explosion.