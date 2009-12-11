Lick Me: The Charles Bukowski Commemorative Stamp

To honor the grizzled, alcoholic author Charles Bukowski on the 20th anniversary of his death, a literary tour operator thought it was time for a commemorative stamp–and they launched an online petition to show how serious they are. The USPS is not likely to embrace the idea, but it’s actually a smart one: Besides his expertise in whiskey and women, Bukowski was also postal worker until age 49–he even wrote what is perhaps the most famous book about a post office, Post Office. (Although, perplexingly, the novel begins with the line: “It started as a mistake.”)

Let’s be honest: Buk needs all the help he can get. So to aid the campaign, and to support postal workers everywhere, we tapped Christopher Papasadero, creative director of Fwis, to do a Bukowski stamp deep dive.

In this concept, Papasadero illustrates Bukowski’s excellent mail sorting abilities as well as inferring to the “colorful language” of his prose.

Here we are privy to a deeper look at Bukowski’s preferred, meditative state. No comment on the symbolism of that cucumber.