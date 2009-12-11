Apple Countersues Nokia, Claims 13 Patent Infringements

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 11 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Responding to a lawsuit brought against the company by Nokia, Apple® today filed a countersuit claiming that Nokia is infringing 13 Apple patents.

“Other companies must compete with us by inventing their own technologies, not just by stealing ours,” said Bruce Sewell, Apple’s General Counsel and senior vice president.

Nokia sues Apple in Delaware District Court for infringement of Nokia GSM, UMTS and WLAN patents



October 22, 2009

Espoo, Finland – Nokia

announced that it has today filed a complaint against Apple with the

Federal District Court in Delaware, alleging that Apple’s iPhone

infringes Nokia patents for GSM, UMTS and wireless LAN (WLAN) standards.

As

a leading innovator in wireless communications, Nokia has created one

of the strongest and broadest patent portfolios in the industry,

investing more than EUR 40 billion in R&D during the last two

decades. Much of this intellectual property, including the patents in

suit, has been declared essential to industry standards. Nokia has

already successfully entered into license agreements including these

patents with approximately 40 companies, including virtually all the

leading mobile device vendors, allowing the industry to benefit from

Nokia’s innovation.

The

ten patents in suit relate to technologies fundamental to making

devices which are compatible with one or more of the GSM, UMTS (3G

WCDMA) and wireless LAN standards. The patents cover wireless data,

speech coding, security and encryption and are infringed by all Apple

iPhone models shipped since the iPhone was introduced in 2007.

“The

basic principle in the mobile industry is that those companies who

contribute in technology development to establish standards create

intellectual property, which others then need to compensate for,” said

Ilkka Rahnasto, Vice President, Legal & Intellectual Property at

Nokia. “Apple is also expected to follow this principle. By refusing to

agree appropriate terms for Nokia’s intellectual property, Apple is

attempting to get a free ride on the back of Nokia’s innovation.”

During

the last two decades, Nokia has invested approximately EUR 40 billion

in research and development and built one of the wireless industry’s

strongest and broadest IPR portfolios, with over 10,000 patent

families. Nokia is a world leader in the development of GSM

technologies and its evolution to UMTS / 3G WCDMA as well as wireless

LAN, which is also demonstrated by Nokia’s strong patent position in

these technologies.