First Flight Frenzy: Boeing and Airbus Aircraft Slip the Surly Bonds…

Since Boeing and Airbus are in a pitched battle for superiority in the aircraft industry, you may not be surprised to learn that both companies have scheduled first flights for new planes at the very same time. But you’d be wrong, kinda–they’re wholly different beasts.

For Boeing, it’s the horrendously delayed wide-body civilian 787 Dreamliner. After numerous errors, design flaws and failures, the craft is just about ready for its maiden voyage–once the company’s own reviews, taxi tests and FAA documentation all line up properly. That means the first flight could come as soon as Tuesday, December 15.

The 787 was supposed to have been in service starting in May 2008, with an initial flight in September 2007–a first flight right now is a demonstration of exactly how astray the 787 project has gone. It’s still got many hundreds of orders on the books, but what’ll turn out to be around a two year delay has had serious effects for Boeing and its many clients. Still, when the eco-friendly plane is in service it’ll be a good thing for the environment.

Meanwhile Airbus’s newest vehicle, the military wide-body A400M actually did take to the skies today. Despite the success of this maiden voyage (an 8,000-foot basic performance checkout) the actual first flight was supposed to be in the first quarter of 2008. It’s not quite as delayed as the 787, but that has been an issue for some of the eight nations who have ordered the vehicle as a direct replacement for the U.S.-built (and now very aged) C130 Hercules craft.