Did MySpace Botch Handling of Imeem Acquisition?

Imagine yourself sitting in front of a computer, happily listening to music from your favorite online streaming service. All of a sudden, the music stops, and the page refreshes to something you’ve never seen before, with an announcement that your favorite service is no longer available. Sound far-fetched? It shouldn’t. Earlier this week, it’sexactly what happened to thousands of imeem users across the United States.

Imeem, a popular music streaming site similar to Pandora and Last.fm, was acquired by Myspace Music that same day. It abruptly switched users to a landing page informing them of the change, with no advance notice of what was happening. Myspace claims that users’ playlists will be restored at some point in the future, but in the meantime it seems everything is sitting in limbo.

From a business perspective, it’s hard not to take note of what happened in this situation and the way it was handled. In a matter of seconds, they turned the lights out on 4 million users. Not only did these users lose their playlists, they weren’t given any notice of what was going to take place. Often when acquisitions happen, people are given fair warning of what’s going on, and what to expect because of it. Potential changes are announced, and if the acquisition is major enough, it even makes headlines.

Consider Amazon’s acquisition of Zappos. Amazon greatly benefited by not only acquiring the rights to sell Zappos products through their own online service, but also the ability to learn Zappos’ customer service techniques which made them so popular in the first place. Zappos kept it’s name, and nobody had to lose their jobs. Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh handled the situation brilliantly, sending out an announcement to all employees detailing exactly what the acquisition would mean for everyone, from C-levels and down, and evenpublishing it online for the general public and customers to read, too.

The reason why Myspace acquired by imeem is still up for discussion. In October, imeem partnered with Google to provide links to imeem streams within search results. They seemed to be doing well, despite major competition.

