Brand Advertising Review: TOMS Shoes

As an early leader in the social entrepreneur wave, TOMS Shoes has
inspired many to do better and make a real impact on the lives of
thousands of people worldwide. TOMS has a simple one-for-one mission:
when you buy a pair of TOMS Shoes, a pair is donated to a child in
need. TOMS has won praise among politicians (Bill Clinton), businesses
(AT&T), advertisers (BBDO Worldwide) and digital influencers
(Digg’s founder,Kevin Rose even designed a “Digg shoe”).
This holiday season, TOMS has unveiled a brand new digital
advertising campaign that speaks to their social mission and empowers
audiences to make a real impact:
The TOMS campaign stands above typical brand advertising because
TOMS tries to convince you to do good and help others. That’s a lot
more interesting than advertising campaigns that sell a company or
product. At its core, the video spot is inspiring. The music is
playful with crescendos that build-up your joy and happiness — making
it emotionally powerful. Dancing with the music are small snowflakes to
play on the holidays while symbolizing how each person (i.e. snowflake)
working together can make a difference (snow).
Sometimes, video can make things complicated. TOMS, on the other
hand, is not complicated. It’s simple, understandable and approachable.
The video has two goals: 1) to explain TOMS’s social mission
(one-for-one) and how they create impact (prevent foot disease) and 2)
to encourage you to get involved. The spot illustrates how buying one
pair of TOMS Shoes can have a chain reaction — preventing foot disease
for children around the world.
In our opinion, the key ingredient is the narrator. It’s not a man or a
woman. It’s a child name Ronnie. Ronnie tells you, the parent, friend
or family member, how you can make an impact. Humans have a soft spot…
