Petro-tecture: Jaime Hayon’s Kuwait Jewelry Store Gives Us Gas

In the abstract, we know all that money we spend on gas is going to rich sheiks and their $500 million personal airplanes. But that still doesn’t give a taste of what all the money looks like, when it starts trickling down into everyday life. Well here’s one sparkling example: A new jewelry store, designed by Spanish design star Jaime Hayón.

Hayón is better known for his spectacular work in Camper stores across the world. The aesthetic here will be familiar to fans of his work: There’s a shag-a-delic, space-age vibe, which looks forbiddingly swank owing to the high-end woods, lacquers that look like flowing liquid, and brass accents. The weirdest touch is a purple jewelry display case that looks like a bunch of periscopes inside a flying saucer:

It’s all beautiful to be sure. But it’s also a little bit sick-making. Afterall, this is oil money, embodied–when you think of oil wars, global warming, and kleptocracies, the flip side is a very rich few, able to splash out in places like this. (Freudian slippage: The store’s name is “Octium,” but the store’s logotype makes it look an awful lot like “Odium.”)

If Jaime Hayón ever tries to wave the sustainability flag, well, he’ll have a bit of explaining to do. If however, he decides to drive a Hummer around his 100,000 foot mansion, that’ll make a whole lot more sense.