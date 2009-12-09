Death of a Salesman, Starring Tiger Woods

Oh Tiger, what are you doing, man?! How can the biggest personal brand in sports, the best golfer ever, double-bogey like that (or nonuple-bogey, actually, presuming there are, in fact 10 mistresses and marriage is a par-one)?

Tiger makes $100 million or more per year from endorsements–more the result of his personal brand than his golf swing. His brand transcends the sport. He is The Natural, and he gives youth to a sport that skews old in its demos. His squeaky clean image made him a no-brainer for marketers and ad agencies.

None of this really changed when he smashed his car driving down a residential street he’d driven hundreds of times before or even because there was something fishy about the whole incident; it changed because he stonewalled.

In an era of social media, the table-stakes of branding are honesty, openness, and transparency. We all knew something happened, and we knew brand Woods should talk about it, explain it, let us forgive him for it. And we probably would have forgiven him, but now we can’t even consider that without smirking and thinking of him as fodder for Letterman’s top 10 and tabloid headlines about “the back nine.”

I’m not sure why a big brand like Tiger didn’t have better brand management. Tiger didn’t say anything for a few days and then blogged, “This is a private matter and I want to keep it that way. Although I understand there is curiosity, the many false, unfounded and malicious rumors that are currently circulating about my family and me are irresponsible.” Sorry, private citizens don’t make tens of millions of dollars in endorsements. You are public. Brands exist in the mind of consumers that don’t like being lied to.

Need a testament to people wanting and needing to know more? Tiger Woods was the number one source of traffic to news sites in December, according to New York research firm Experian Hitwise.