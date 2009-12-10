Do you have a cape? The ‘diving catching’, firefighting, high-tech hero culture Caroline Simard, Vice President of Research and

In 2009, the Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology convened high-technology executives at the Technical Executive Forum. The topic: what should executives change in technical organizations in order to improve the recruitment, retention, and advancement of technical women? We just released a synthesis of the barriers and solutions discussed by the executives at: http://anitaborg.org/files/breaking-barriers-to-cultural-change-in-corps.pdf

One of the cultural attributes that was discussed extensively is the “Hero Culture” of many high-tech companies or departments, also known as “firefighting” or “diving catch”. You know the scenario: a project is put on a timeline that is overly aggressive and ill-resourced, and it starts looking like the deadline won’t be met… at the 11th hour, someone steps in and saves the day with 24/7 work cycles, lots of pizza eaten at the office, and the occasional sleeping in the cube.

What does that have to do with women you say? And why shouldn’t an organization reward those heroes?

– A manager I was discussing this with recently lamented that, “we are often rewarding the arsonist who started the fire.” That is, companies sometimes send the message that preventing problems from happening in the first place (say, by proposing a realistic timeline and managing resource allocation effectively) is not as valued as solving problems at the last minute. Not the best message to send if you want a learning organization, because people will figure out that they should start fires for the explicit purpose of extinguishing them to get recognition.