E&P, Newspaper Chronicler, Feels Failing Print Ind., Folds after 125 Years

The 125-year old scion of newspaper publishing reporting has been axed, as its parent company Nielsen folds it as part of a closure and sell off that will see nearly a dozen magazines out the door.

My sad whimpering heart bemoans the lost of an industry giant, Editor & Publisher, which folded today according to Editor Greg Mitchell.

He tweets:

Yes, it’s true, my magazine, E&P, axed today, out of job. At office until end of year–and here, of course.

Here is the E&P frontline story on their web page: The journalism institution is going to close down after 125 years

