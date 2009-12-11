E&P, Newspaper Chronicler, Feels Failing Print Ind., Folds after 125 Years

Has print died? It died a little today.
The 125-year old scion of newspaper publishing reporting has been axed, as its parent company Nielsen folds it as part of a closure and sell off that will see nearly a dozen magazines out the door.
My sad whimpering heart bemoans the lost of an industry giant, Editor & Publisher, which folded today according to Editor Greg Mitchell.
He tweets:
Yes, it’s true, my magazine, E&P, axed today, out of job. At office until end of year–and here, of course.
Here is the E&P frontline story on their web page: The journalism institution is going to close down after 125 years
A later story listed ten other periodicals set for closing at Nielsen.
Kirkus Reviews, a book review publication which was founded in 1933, is also being shut down, a Nielsen spokeswoman said.
In
a statement, Nielsen said eight brands, including the Hollywood
Reporter and Billboard, were being sold to e5 Global Media LLC, a new
company formed by Pluribus Capital Management and Guggenheim Partners.
Nielsen
said the other brands included in the sale by Nielsen Business Media
are Adweek, Brandweek, Mediaweek, The Clio Awards, Back Stage and Film
Journal International.
I don’t have anything of value to add to this at this time, but I am looking forward to the New York Times article which is meant to come out soon. Check back here for more information.