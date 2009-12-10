Why I Hate E-readers, and Doubt They’ll Ever Hit the Mainstream

It started with Sony. Like most poorly thought-out format ideas from the Japanese titan, 2004’s Librie ereader promised a revolutionary new way to perform an act you never realized needed an overhaul. Reading.

Books, in the paper and ink form, have been around for over a thousand years. You can bet your prized copy of Cloud Computing For Dummies that when the first book, the Diamond Sutra, was finished, those still chipping their chisels into stone, or carving papyrus downed their tools and said something along the lines of “thank the lord, reading’s become even easier now!” It was a much-needed change, unlike the electronic books manufacturers like Sony and Amazon have been trying to flog.

A few ereaders existed before Sony swaggered onto the playing field, but it wasn’t until 2004’s DRM-riddled Librie (upon hearing of the Librie, Boing Boing’s ever-militant Mark Frauenfelder exclaimed “This self-destruct feature is sickening. Who would buy a Librie with this deadly defect built in?”) that they came into prominence, much like a curried egg sandwich on a humid day. In a rainforest. In Indonesia. With a placard saying ‘SMELL ME’ and a marketing budget backing it up the size of, well, Sony’s.

A handful of people since then have invested the amount they could’ve spent on a couple of phones on one of these devices, but that’s not the last time they’ve had to dig deep in their pockets, ignoring the loose change they’d normally spend on a paperback, searching instead for their credit card or Amazon gift vouchers.

With ebooks costing between $10 – $15, you’re forced into continually feeding your Kindle/Reader/Nook/Other-warm-and-nurturing-sounding-device with cash, and as the ereaders are so physically large you also need to invest in a manbag just to avoid being mugged. Did we say mugged? We meant “laughed at.” There’s a reason why you don’t see people using them on public transport.

They’re impractical and expensive. It’s such a Sony trait, to reinvent the wheel when the current model is still going â€˜round perfectly. While Blu-ray may’ve eclipsed the deceased HD DVD (RIP), barely anyone uses an SACD player anymore (disclosure: except, err, me. But only with one album — Dire Straits’ Brothers In Arms. Cough.) Even less people than that still use Betamax and MiniDisc. They, like the ereader, are futile exercises in trying to create a market for something that has little demand.