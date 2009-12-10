Google, New York Times, Washington Post Team Up to Create Living Stories

It was only last week that Google released “First Click Free,” a service that blocks avid users from taking advantage of Google to avoid pay walls. The move sought to strengthen Google’s historically tenuous relationship with the publishers. In another attempt to reconcile its relationship with mainstream media publishers, Google launched theLiving Stories experiment . Google has partnered with The Washington Post and the New York Times to create Living Stories — a content aggregator specific to the publisher and topic.

Living Stories is a Google Lab experiment that ties together all major stories based on topic and publisher. Living Stories then organizes the topics in a timeline based on the most recently updated. For instance, “Washington Tackles Health Care Reform” is the topic presented by the Washington Post and was most recently updated an 31 minutes ago. Below it is the New York Times topic, “The Politics of Global Warming,” updated one hour ago.

When you click into a topic, you are directed to a co-branded page (Google and the publisher) that examines to topic even further. The top of the page summarizes the story and links in the sidebar outline common themes that you might want to explore. For instance, “Washington Tackles Health Care Reform” is divided into key events, people, images, etc. Furthermore, a timeline is assembled at below the summary — giving you highlights of the story.

One of the most exciting elements of this new lab is the updates. Google will close article summaries based on your viewing history. If you read “Senate rejects amendment on abortion,” only a headline will appear next time your visit. Moreover, if there is a development in the story, when you revisit the site it will be prominently displayed. This feature is inline with our Web Intelligence Trend — basically stating that the information we view on the web will become tailored to our browsing history.

This new feature is one of many attempts by newspapers and other…

