Is FourSquare a Game Changer?

The emergence of location-based apps, the rise in smartphones, successful competitors… why shouldn’t FourSquare succeed? Mashable’s Jennifer Van Grove recentlywrote a glowing review of the location-based mobile app — examining key trends that should catapult FourSquare to a Twitter-like status. “Everyone is making their predictions about whether Foursquare is the next Twitter, including me,”writes social media blogger Jason Keath.

FourSquare is a mobile location-based application for smartphones like the iPhone, Android and soon, the Blackberry. Users “check in” when they arrive at say a local cafe, book store, park or even a friends house. As more of your friends sign up, you’ll get a better understanding of their favorite hang out spots. Based on your “check ins,” FourSquare can suggest new places for you to explore. And as you discover new places and frequent your favorite spots, you’ll get points and work your way up to “Mayorship” of a local cafe or restaurant or movie theater — wherever you visit the most.

The location-based app is not alone, however. Brightkite and Google Latitude have developed similar platforms that utilize GPS enabled smart phones to connect users. And location-based apps are also getting attention from investors.Gowalla recently announced it received $8.4 million in series B investing. Grove asks, can a location-based app like FourSquare be the next Twitter? We’ll explore FourSquare’s potential as “the next Twitter” and the challenges they will face as they try to grow their user-base.

How FourSquare can Succeed

Media adoption — Ultimately it was the media that catapulted Twitter from an esoteric geek app to a revolutionary media reporting platform. Can FourSquare follow a similar path? The GPS enabled app could add a multi-dimensional experience to reporting. For instance, you notice an accident on the thruway and FourSquare could connect you with a journalist that can give you the story via GPS.

The Narrowing Gap Between Technology and Our Personal Lives – While Twitter was criticized for being an inane life-casting platform (”I’m brushing my teeth” or “Going for a walk…”), FourSquare enables users to bring the world even closer to their personal lives — via GPS. FourSquare turns exploring your surroundings into a game, through the “checking in” feature. Each location you check into, you’re rewarded points.

It’s smart mobile — Smartphones are on a steep incline. With the iPhone growing 245% and RIM (maker of the Blackberry) 96.7% in 2008, smart phones are definitely making a big splash. FourSquare leverages smart phones apps (now available in Apple’s App Store and soon to come for the Blackberry) to “check in” and “check out” of locations. Dennis told Mashable, “80% of users are using the iPhone app.” While Twitter apps allowed users to essentially send text messages to the world, could FourSquare’s location based app add another dimension to smart phones?