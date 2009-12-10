Inside the New AOL: Pick a Logo, Any Logo

After months of speculation about what exactly The All-New AOL means, we have our answer: Prettier for sure, but not much difference in the design–it’s just personalized theme and some type tweaks, it seems.

Click over to the new site (like one of AOL’s 80 million unique users) and check out the new digs…which are not all that different from the old digs. You’ll see that the much-vilified logo is actually part of a bigger concept to integrate a cleaner, more colorful, and clearly more entertaining look. And the best news is that you can now have one of these wacky Wolff Olins logos for your very own! (Although as far as we can tell, the themes don’t follow you to other pages.) But you’ve got to admit, the whole, “Whoa, check out these zany multiple logos!” certainly snarled everyone’s attention–without that we probably wouldn’t be looking at this site right now!

For more of the “why,” check out our exclusive interview with AOL’s Maureen Sullivan and Wolff Olins creatives, who passed along a visual bonus: Some truly great videos of the logo-in-action. We’re not sure exactly where you’ll be seeing those, but we kinda wish the site had all the drama and action of those videos.

According to the release from AOL, here’s what the new brand is trying to do: “Deliberately disruptive and deliberately unlike what is being done by other online media businesses, it is designed for an environment where media is no longer broadcast, but rather is discovered through fragmented, non-linear conversations.”

On that note, let’s look back at the old AOL: