Exclusive Interview: Wolff Olins and AOL on Why AOL’s New Brand Is From the Future

Do you ever feel like when it comes to redesigns of logos we know and love, it’s all too easy for the entire Internet to secretly agree to hate them, kind of like one big digital pile-on? Okay, I admit it. I piled on, too. But after I was offered a sneak peek behind the Internet Curtain to see the innerworkings of AOL’s new branding strategy created by Wolff Olins, I emerged impressed.

And not just because they’re time travelers who have returned to the present day with a brand from the future. But more on that later.

AOL began working with Wolff Olins in July. It was just two months after new CEO Tim Armstrong came on board, but it was thanks to another new hire: 27-year-old ex-Google employee Maureen Sullivan, who, as AOL’s chief-of-staff heard the right answer from her future creative team. “We got a lot of advice from people who said to scrap it and start over,” says Sullivan. “The Wolff Olins team said to keep it.” Head of strategy at Wolff Olins, Paul Worthington, was part of that decision. “A lot of people are saying why didn’t you change the name,” he says. “The simple answer in the world we live in today is that’s the lazy consultant answer.”

Besides, user connotations to AOL were actually not all that negative, says managing director Sam Wilson. “We had to make it relevant for consumers going forward,” she says. “From our perspective, that’s what made the challenge so exciting. We make big changes and big impacts on products and their employees.” And AOL’s employees–a third of whom were forced to accept buyouts before the spinoff–were the other reason this relaunch needed to hit home. “What hasn’t been covered is that part of the reason we decided to do this is for our employees,” says Sullivan. “People don’t understand where we’re headed. We needed a visible way to show the direction of the brand.”