Can Practical Self-Interest Lead to Higher Ethics?

One of the group members, Professor Allan Elder, wrote back with a long comment; here’s a piece of it:

The concern I have with all the books you recommend is they espouse a certain set of behaviors without explaining the reasoning behind them. For the casual reader (which is nearly all), this leads to prescription without understanding.

This is my response:

It’s true that my list focuses heavily on books that

talk more about the behavior than the philosophy behind them. A book

like The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid is based on a simple

economic construct: there is money to be made helping the world’s

poorest improve their lives. Yet several of the authors I mention

would, I’m quite sure, be very comfortable showing their roots in Kant

and John Stuart Mill.

I don’t see this as a problem; I actually see it as a strength.

Self-interest can motivate positive changes in behavior, and thus in

society, that more abstract thinking cannot. Those who would never

voluntarily expose themselves to deep philosophical thinking start to

create changes in the culture–and those who find their curiosity

engaged will go deeper.

A practical example from my own life: as a teenager, I got involved

with food co-ops, not because I had any particular consciousness at

that time about the problems caused by our society’s choices in food

policy, but because I was a starving student and it was a way to get

good cheap food. But from that beginning based purely in narrow

self-interest, I grew to understand some of the very complex web of

policy, philosophy, and culture that have caused our food system to be

the way it is. Thirty-five years later, I can talk about food issues on

a much deeper level–but I still recruit people to eat better by

engaging in their own self-interest: better health, better taste, etc.

If they seem open to it, I start bringing in issues like the positive

impact of supporting the local economy (which can then, in turn, open

the door to a larger discussion of ethics issues).

In short, I think the literature has ample place for books rooted in

either the philosophical or the practical, because different people

will be drawn to the different schemes, and either one is a starting

point for understanding the other