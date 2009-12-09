advertisement
Color Me Glad: Pantone Picks the Hue of 2010

By William Bostwick1 minute Read
Pantone

Relax, you can buy those drapes now. Pantone has officially announced
2010’s color of the year: turquoise. Executive director Leatrice
Eiseman says good ol’ 15-5519 is not only “a protective talisman,”
but it also “represents an escape to many–taking them to a tropical
paradise that is pleasant and inviting, even if only a fantasy.” By
what magic, science, or art did the Wizards of Pantone reach this great
conclusion? “Through years of color word-association studies.” Oh.

So turquoise makes us think of Aruba travel posters because we say it does.

Regardless, it marks a definite trend in Pantone color-of-the-year
choices: colors that, basically, keep us from going nuts with fear and
depression. 2009 was mimosa, because, dammit, we all needed one. “In a
time of economic uncertainty and political change, optimism is
paramount and no other color expresses hope and reassurance more than
yellow,” Eiseman said. Let’s hope it works.

Here are the last 10 years in color:

pantones

2000: Cerulean

2001: Fuchsia Rose

2002: True Red

2003: Aqua Sky

2004: Tigerlilly

2005: Blue Turquoise

2006: Sand Dollar

2007: Chili Pepper

2008: Blue Iris

2009: Mimosa

2010: Turquoise

And for more on the mysterious art of color trends, check out this article from The New Yorker (subscription required).

[Via Yahoo]

