Color Me Glad: Pantone Picks the Hue of 2010

Relax, you can buy those drapes now. Pantone has officially announced

2010’s color of the year: turquoise. Executive director Leatrice

Eiseman says good ol’ 15-5519 is not only “a protective talisman,”

but it also “represents an escape to many–taking them to a tropical

paradise that is pleasant and inviting, even if only a fantasy.” By

what magic, science, or art did the Wizards of Pantone reach this great

conclusion? “Through years of color word-association studies.” Oh.

So turquoise makes us think of Aruba travel posters because we say it does.

Regardless, it marks a definite trend in Pantone color-of-the-year

choices: colors that, basically, keep us from going nuts with fear and

depression. 2009 was mimosa, because, dammit, we all needed one. “In a

time of economic uncertainty and political change, optimism is

paramount and no other color expresses hope and reassurance more than

yellow,” Eiseman said. Let’s hope it works.

Here are the last 10 years in color:

2000: Cerulean