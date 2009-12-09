Homes on Stilts: The Last Architecture Trend of the Decade

The clock is ticking down on the last design trends of the aughts. Squeaking in just before the calendar flips is this unlikely development: a fashion for stilted homes. Why stilted? Whatever their actual environmental benefit might be, stilts express a culture-wide desire to tread lightly on the land. These homes hint at mobility; without basements or foundations, they could be gone tomorrow. They’re also a throwback to the virtuously simple tropical huts and the early days of prefab.

The trend may have been prompted in part by the much-publicized auction sale two years ago of La Maison Tropicale, the prefab on stilts designed in the 1940s by Jean Prouvé for French colonial officers in West Africa. One of the three prototypes, manufactured in 1951, was sold auction for $4.9 million to hotelier Andre Balazs who owns the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and the new Standard Hotel in New York.

Robert Gaukroger of KITA Design may have had La Maison Tropicale in mind when he created this pod-shaped set of classrooms for a prep school in a Northwest England out of chestnut and recycled plastic milk cartons. Gaukroger says the design resulted from green consciousness: By raising the classrooms off the ground he avoided using cement and disturbed no tree roots. Its elevated posture makes it naturally cool in the summer.