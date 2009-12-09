Six Architectural Bloopers [UPDATED]

Since 2005, hundreds of the 438-pound marble slabs that cover I.M.

Pei’s National Gallery of Art in D.C. have been slipping loose–not

falling, but threatening to. Phew! Remember when those 11-foot-tall

window panes popped out of his Hancock Tower in Boston? Guess he didn’t

learn much–after four years of head-scratching, The Wall Street Journal says the marble mystery has been solved … and it’s basically the same deal.

The story is, Pei used 3-inch-thick panels (too thin) connected by

1/8-inch-thick gaskets (too narrow), so when the panels warped in the

heat (as thin as that, they warped a lot), the stiff gaskets couldn’t

take it. Shit. (In Boston, a too-stiff bond between the windows’ two

layers of glass couldn’t handle heat and wind pressure and popped the outer layer off.)

We’ve heard these stories before–yeah, yeah, Gehry’s school leaks, Eisenman’s memorial cracks–and we flip out every time. Truth is, buildings can be mysterious things. They make for drama and (near) disaster.

They’re downright … human. Seriously: engineers say the National Gallery

caught a “degenerative syndrome” called hysteresis that causes marble

to expand more than it should. (Is that contagious?)

For all the money good architecture commands (the National Gallery

cost half a billion to make–and will cost 85 million to fix), we want

it to last forever, a monument to wealth,

power, and genius. But they don’t. Nothing we make really does, it’s

just buildings are vessels for so much emotion (and ego) that we expect

them to. Deep down, they’re unpredictable. And that makes them

interesting.

Here are our top 5 favorite architectural bloopers: