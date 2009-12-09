Billboards Now Interactive, Will Get to ‘Minority Report’ Levels of Cleverness

Billboards seem so last-century don’t they, with their huge paper posters and badly-glued peeling corners? You’ve obviously not been keeping up with the times then: Digital interactivity is the new trend, and it’s just the beginning.

We’ve talked a bit about this before (remember the Japanese billboard that watches you watching it?) but a round-up post by Craig Kanarick over at his blog EXP does a fabulous job of pointing out just how clever advertisers and bill-board makers are getting these days. Aided by cheap, clever and miniaturized technology, billboards are swiftly moving beyond the centuries-old paper sheet and glue system into full digital, animated interactivity.

The round-up starts in 2003 with Coca-cola’s 99-foot interactive digital sign on London’s famous Piccadilly Circus that responded to weather and people waving at it below (shown at the top of this post).

But the biggest slew of examples is from 2009, showing how amazingly swiftly the technology is growing. These include the interactive weighing scales bus-stop billboard in Rotterdam, and Nikon’s clever ad in Korea that makes the billboard emulate the multiple flashes of paparazzi as you walk past.

It’s all amazing stuff, and far less boring than normal printed ads (you may argue it’s also more intrusive, yet if we’re going to have adverts, I say make ’em good ones). But actually, I think this is just the beginning of a billboard revolution that’s going to be driven by three technology changes: Falling big-screen LCD prices, 3-D display tech and Augmented Reality.