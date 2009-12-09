Dean Brown’s Baked Bean Can Pumps Out the Jams

Sure, you could buy a fierce-looking sound system for your iPod or invest in some slick ceramic speakers. But where’s the fun in that? Dean Brown’s $30 Audio Can uses a simple baked bean can to house a loudspeaker. amplifier, and audio input. It’s virtually guaranteed to start a conversation and go virtually unnoticed by thieves. Plus, what better way to listen to throwaway pop like, say, Black Eyed Peas, than through a reclaimed bean can?

According to designer Dean Brown, “The motivation to design this product was to create an iPod speaker that differentiates itself from the majority that are

heavily styled and have increased merit based on increased size,

increased sound quality, and more features.” Indeed, the Audio Can won’t win any awards for sound quality, but that’s not the point–the device is meant to be used in places where music isn’t the primary focus (i.e. coffee shops, kitchens, yoga studios, etc.).

Perhaps most importantly, the Audio Can demonstrates the utility of what might normally be a throwaway bean container. It makes us think: what other everyday items that we regularly toss in the garbage could have alternate uses?

[Via Core77]

