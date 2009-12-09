Who Moved My Green Cheese?

Climate talks got underway in Copenhagen on Monday with representatives from 192 nations. A great many people around the world see climate change as the greatest global threat we face, likely to adversely affect billions of people in the decades ahead if nothing is done. The feeling is not universal though; some people and businesses view efforts to fight climate change as the threat. For businesses changing their perspective to match a changing world, efforts to fight climate change and build a greener economy hold the opportunity of a lifetime.

Recent commitments by the US, China, and India are creating new momentum for real progress at the meetings, even if an actual treaty is unlikely to emerge. President Obama will announce a commitment to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions 17% below 2005 levels by 2020, consistent with legislation pending in Congress. And the administration may not wait for Congress to act; the EPA announced Monday that greenhouse gases pose a threat to health of Americans and can be regulated under the Clean Air Act. Many, including the Obama administration, see a cap and trade system as a better way to drive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, but are willing to regulate them through the EPA if a legislative solution cannot be produced.

In addition to the US commitment, China has announced that by 2020 they will reduce greenhouse gases 40-45% per unit of GDP. In a similar move India has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP production by 20-25% by 2020 compared to 2005.

For those pushing for big change, these commitments seem insufficient. For China and India these are not actual cuts, but reductions in the rate of growth. For the US, the commitment is less than Europe’s and not enough compared to what some scientists say need to be achieved. The US is already halfway toward a 17% reduction from 2005 levels due to the recession alone.

These commitments by some of the largest producers of greenhouse gases may not be enough, but they are important progress and are more than sufficient to stir up opponents. Many in China and India are worried that overly aggressive action to tackle climate change could harm economic growth, and some US businesses have similar concerns.

For some businesses, the opposition is based on cost. The US Chamber of Commerce has made it clear that so far they’re opposed to either proposed EPA action or cap and trade because they feel that these moves would be expensive for business and would curb economic growth. The estimates of what cap and trade would cost vary widely. The estimates of what a cap and trade system would cost households have ranged from thousands of dollars per household to the EPA estimate of $80-$100 a year . The true value is probably closer to the lower end of the range.

Certainly there are many businesses with a vested interest in the status quo. If your business is coal, it is not surprising if you’re not the first in line to support climate change legislation, regulation, or treaties. Past funding of climate skeptics by big oil seems pretty clearly linked to the profit motive.