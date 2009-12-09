3 Magical Questions to Improve Business Execution

Business doesn’t have to be complicated, especially for fast companies.

With a “yes/no” response, how would you respond to the following questions:

Is your company’s business execution meeting the needs of and enhancing relationships with your customers?

Are your employees excited and enthusiastic about coming to work each day?

Is your company’s profitability meeting or exceeding your expectations?

If you answer “no” to any of these questions, what is your next step to correct the gaps and deficiencies?

Dave Gardner is a management consultant, speaker, author of Mass Customization: An Enterprise-Wide Business Strategy and blogger who resides in Silicon Valley. He helps companies resolve business execution problems that threaten profitability and growth. He can be reached through his website at www.gardnerandassoc.com.