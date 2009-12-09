Murder Under the Alexander Calder Sculpture! (And 60 Other Reasons to Visit Museums)

If a feathered “corpse” beneath Alexander Calder’s Hello Girls sculpture isn’t enough reason for a trip to the museum, what is? What if there were clues to whodunit sprinkled throughout the galleries? How about a reading room inside a Richard Serra? Performers singing songs about “do not touch”? Computer-generated responses to computer-generated art? A man strolling the artworks, wearing a musical suit made from metal pepper canisters?

You get the picture.

Last November, the non-profit Machine Project staged a “takeover” of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art,

bringing their merry band of collaborators to creatively intervene on

the museum’s seven-acre campus for 10 hours. And this week, a book of

the entire process was published.

Machine Project, located in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, is pretty difficult to describe in and of itself: It’s part gallery, part community center, part DIY workshop, part hipster hang-out. Case in point: On December 12, they’re having their annual Fry-B-Q where adventurous eaters can bring pretty much whatever they want to batter and dip into a vat of boiling oil. In that light, interventions at LACMA like a flock of crocheted birds that briefly inhabited Chris Burden’s installation of over 200 vintage streetlights do not appear all that out-of-place.