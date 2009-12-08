At the Silicon Valley VC Summit Scary News Followed by Optimism

I asked Bill Gurley whether a

new model for early stage funding would emerge now that the VC industry

is “slimming down” (perhaps shrinking by 50%) due to the rebalancing of

university endowments out of “alternative assets” (illiquid stuff like

VC funds) .He answered that the top tier VCS on Sand Hill Road still

routinely fund two entrepreneurs and a Powerpoint. He really called the

emergence of angels and angel funds a creation of the press, and accused

the angels of having a “loud microphone” about what they are funding.

Gurley denied that VCs are moving away from early stage investing,

although the panel following him said that if the IPO market heats up

next year, as they all think it will, the VCs will go for later stage

investments that can become liquid sooner.

Most of the VCs on the panel following Gurley ( David Cowan, Bessemer; Todd Chaffee, IVP, Dixon Doll (DCM) Deepak Kamra (Canaan Partners), Ann WInblad, Hummer WInblad) are

trimming portfolios and not hiring. They are looking forward to raising

less money, and having to support only the most promising of their

companies.

On government intervention: These VCs know that stimulus money will

benefit companies in clean tech and broadband, but no money has flowed

yet. In the capital intensive industries of installing solar farms and

increasing broadband to rural areas, there MUST be incentive from the

government. In health care, a proposed excise tax on medical devices is

not welcomed:-)

On Clean tech: Cleantech, partnering with big energy companies, will

become a large industry, but there’s a limited supply of talented

management that can take VC money invested in clean tech and grow the

companies. And, as opposed to IT, there are a very limited number of

acquirers for clean technologies, which means that the entrepreneurs who

invent the technology have to grow the company. Most early stage clean

tech companies are going nowhere, because they can’t get the larger

rounds to build a company like Cisco around clean tech that can buy

early new technologies and use its marketing muscle to get them into the

market.

On exits in 2010: what percentage of companies will exit in 2010? not

much. 90% of exits in the last few years have been in M&A. In 2010,

US will be one of the smallest markets for IPOs. There will be more IPOs

next year, but just a modest number. We can see a market environment

returning to what it was before the crisis, but we still aren’t going to

be in a place where IPOs are going to be what they were before 2000.