Major Print Publishers Gang Up to Pre-Empt Apple, Already Make Mistakes

Well, it’s been recently speculated, and now it’s true: Five big names in ink-and-paper magazine and newspaper publishing have ganged up in a joint venture. It’s aim, despite grandiose PR? Outsmart Apple, and side-step Amazon.

The companies concerned are Condé Nast, Hearst, Meredith, News Corp., and Time Inc. Their joint venture, currently unnamed, is designed to “develop open standards for a new digital storefront and related technology that will allow consumers to enjoy their favorite media content on portable digital devices.” Or at least that’s how the press release puts it.

The four key goals that go with this mission are to:

Be ready to publish digital content on “full-color devices” in a manner that makes them beautiful and recognizable

Work across multiple devices, OSs and screens

Put together a common online store for buying publications, and accessible on any device

Work with advertisers to craft attractive digital-form adverts, more advanced than print ones can be

It all sounds very very sensible for an industry that’s facing an impending crunch caused by the very technology these guys are now trying to embrace.

But here’s the real meaning of this: It’s a kind of “It’s not me, it’s you” thing. These guys have been caught napping by the digital online and on-gadget publishing revolution, and for years they’ve resisted it and complained it’s stealing their business instead of smartly and swiftly adapting to maximize the revolution as it happened. Now, with the Amazon Kindle already shaking up the e-book market, and with Apple’s amazing (if still mythical) iTablet on the near horizon, the big five are panicking that control of their business may be stolen away from them, in exactly the way Apple forced a revolution in the cell phone and music business. This is a pre-emptive strike.

Forming a e-magazine Voltron with the intention of defining a common format and selling the texts through your own store therefore sounds neat. But effectively the team is trying to carry out business as usual, with a simple substitution of pixels for ink, and its strategy assumes so many things about the future that may be purely wrong, it’s hard to see what it’s trying to achieve. Let’s break out a number of these points for you shall we?