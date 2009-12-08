advertisement
IPTV and the Real Experience

By John Vernon1 minute Read

It has proven challenging to get payoff from IPTV investments.  The average revenue per IPTV subscriber varies broadly between markets and as a consequence, so does return of investments. In the Asian market, only a handful of the countries have yet to deploy IPTV services, but its role as a major revenue growth driver is still clear. Pyramid Research expects a compound annual growth rate in the 30%+ range for the period 2008-2014. No other broadband service gets even close to this growth rate, reports Light Reading.

