IPTV and the Real Experience

It has proven challenging to get payoff from IPTV investments. The average revenue per IPTV subscriber varies broadly between markets and as a consequence, so does return of investments. In the Asian market, only a handful of the countries have yet to deploy IPTV services, but its role as a major revenue growth driver is still clear. Pyramid Research expects a compound annual growth rate in the 30%+ range for the period 2008-2014. No other broadband service gets even close to this growth rate, reports Light Reading .