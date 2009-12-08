advertisement
Designers Know How to Recognize a Great Package

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
If you’re gonna design a trophy for a packaging-design award, that trophy better be pretty damn cool.

The Dieline, the Web’s best resource for packaging design, is gear up to create a trophy for its first-ever design award, and they tapped ESTABLISHED, a firm based in NYC, to create eight concepts. They’re all solid, and a few are pretty impressive indeed.

Above: A brilliant idea to vacuum-pack the winning design in metallic foil.

Here: A negative-cast of a trophy–thus riffing on the idea of an award for packaging, rather than products:

Another take on the packaging theme, and one of the greenest ideas of all: A flat-pack award, which you take out, assemble, and place in a clear box printed with the award details:

The Dieline is leaving it up to readers to decide which concept is best–you can check them all out (and vote) here.

