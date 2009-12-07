Create A Playbook of Successful Strategies

Tomorrow at 11 a.m. EST (9 a.m. PST) I will be holding an executive briefing on ePrize , the world’s largest interactive promotions company. Sign up now for this FREE webinar by clicking here . Join me as I speak with ePrize’s CEO Josh Linkner to uncover the secrets of ePrize’s success.

When you log on to

a web site and punch in a code you found under a bottle cap, there is a

good chance you are experiencing ePrize’s work firsthand. The company

works with three quarters of the top 100 brands and has more than

doubled in size in the last two years. Since its inception, ePrize has

consistently produced about 40 percent annual revenue growth.

Linkner has create d a uniquely innovative company and us es unorthodox methods to motivate employees . Linkner and his team also spend a lot of energy and dedication developing business strategy, and I’ve identified three clear-cut strategies that have helped ePrize reach true dominance.

1. Invite your competition onto your roof

Nothing

consolidates a team and brushes away internal squabbles like the threat

of a common enemy. Because ePrize’s next largest competitor is too

small to raise its blood temperature, the company created a fake enemy named Slither Corp. to keep its employees on their toes.

2. Seize the opportunity