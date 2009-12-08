Stengthening Brand America: Interview with Edward Burghard

Earlier this year, we conducted a survey of emerging leaders and presented the results in our America State of the Union 2009 report. We covered the ideal traits of America, including opportunity, innovation, diversity, and generosity. Since that time, Brand America was ranked #1 in FutureBrand’s Country Brand Index and President Barack Obama has been characterized by some as thenew Brand Manager for Brand America . While it appears that we are on the right track, there are significant challenges to strengthening Brand America. We interviewed branding expert Ed Burghard of The Burghard Group to gain new perspective on the challenges and best practices for place branding.

Q: Hi Edward. Please tell us briefly about your current initiatives in place branding.

A: There is an opportunity to elevate the branding efforts in the public sector by transferring knowledge from private sector branding experts to help economic development professionals. Branding can play a strategic role in helping local leaders make better choices about where to focus their product development efforts. To help address that need, I have createdthe Strengthening Brand America Project. It is a community of practice for economic development professionals.

Q: In your current work, what do you see as the opportunity for branding among communities and states?

A: It’s imperative that economic development professionals recognize that branding is about a lot more than a logo and a tagline. With a strategically defined branding platform, you can focus on a clear vision for the medium to long-term. That enables you to make better product development decisions specifically as it relates to public policy, infrastructure renewal, and asset creation. You can also optimize your investment decisions and do more to build and manage a diverse set of initiatives that all point to the same goal.

Q: Why is community branding important?

A: In my work, the goal is to create a productive business climate that attracts growing companies, and to enable those companies to be successful on a global basis. I believe that community branding is very important from an economic and business perspective. DCI did study in 2008 that concluded 71% of capital investment deals did not involve an initial contact with any development organization until a short list of potential location options for investment had been created. That means that 71% of the time, community image is the way to get you on a shortlist.