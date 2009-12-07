Possible Continuation of the SBA’s High Guarantees

The $375 million appropriated to the SBA for

decreased loan origination fees and an increased loan guarantee of 90%

was the foundation for an amazingly successful program. In fact, the

program was so successful that its subsidies depleted three months

earlier than forecasted. Since February 2009, the initial

$375 million was instrumental in originating over 37,000 SBA loans

comprised of over $14 billion.

As of November 23, the loan guarantee rate

decreased to 85% for loans under $150,000, and to 75% for loans over

$150,000. Reduced guarantee rates will result in a greater exposure to

potential loan losses for banking institutions. Most likely, this will diminish lending activity to small businesses as well. Small business might have to seek funding elsewhere.

The Obama administration

has proposed a seamless continuance of the program through an

additional $100 million appropriation to the SBA program, intended to

last until mid-February 2010.