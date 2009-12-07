Despite Its Name, “Greenhouse Gas” Not Some Cool New Biofuel, EPA Warns

From the department of “how did this not happen 10 years ago,” the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declared today that greenhouse gases pose a threat to human health as well as the environment. The announcement, which comes as the UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen is getting started, doesn’t mean that the U.S. needs to impose climate change regulations immediately. But it does mean that the EPA might make the first steps towards implementing a strict emissions policy for major greenhouse gas emitters–i.e. auto companies and power companies.

Not everyone is happy about the regulations. In a statement released earlier today, Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Donahue complained that the finding could “result in a top-down command-and-control regime that will choke

off growth by adding new mandates to virtually every major construction

and renovation project.” And while the EPA says it will only focus on facilities that emit 25,000 tons of CO2 each year or more, the agency’s ruling allows it to ask emitters of just 250 tons of CO2 annually to install emissions-cutting technology.

Combined with the cap-and-trade legislation currently stuck in the Senate, major CO2 emitters have a lot of potential new costs on their hands. But out of every problem springs a solution–in this case, energy and environmental management software like Hara. The software, which helps companies track resource consumption, has partnered with organizations as diverse as Coca-Cola and the City of Palo Alto to cut down on CO2 use. Rest assured the company–and others like it–will see an uptick in business as a result of the new EPA ruling.

